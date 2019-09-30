The city of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions, which will begin on Tuesday and end on March 31, 2020.
Residents with addresses ending in zero, three, four or nine can water lawns on Monday and Thursday, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Addresses ending in one, five or six can water on Tuesday and Friday while addresses ending in two, seven or eight can water on Wednesday and Saturday.
Lubbockites are asked to water when the weather is above 35 degrees and to water landscapes with no run off, according to the release. Residents are not allowed to water when it rains but can hand water any time of day or day of the week.
