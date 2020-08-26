Editor’s note: The Lubbock Police Department detective mentioned in the story was kept anonymous to protect their identity while working in undercover situations.
Human trafficking is an issue that continues to pose risks to people across the nation. With more than a thousand new students on the Texas Tech campus, one may not realize human trafficking can be present in Lubbock.
The United States reported 11,500 cases of human trafficking in 2019, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Texas made up 1,080 of those cases, but not all cases get reported.
Leslie Timmons, education director at Voice of Hope Lubbock, an advocacy group for sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking victims, said some trafficking victims do not want to report.
“If you’re 18, you can go get a sexual assault exam, but you don’t have to report to law enforcement,” she said.
Though this is commonly seen in women of domestic abuse cases, some women just do not know how to process the situation, Timmons said. This is just one of many reasons Voice of Hope offers free counseling services.
Timmons experienced this in a case not long ago, she said. It was an unusual case as she would soon come to find out.
The girl said she was 18, so she would not have to report to law enforcement, Timmons said. The victim then told them specific information about a child sex trafficking ring and fled the hospital shortly after.
Regardless, there are different public safety departments on and off the Tech campus, such as the Lubbock Police Department and the Tech Police Department, that monitor situations.
Although LPD handles all off-campus trafficking cases, Tech PD handles on-campus cases up to a certain point, Tech PD Lt. Amy Ivey said. They will then work hand-in-hand with LPD.
Tech PD’s protocol begins with patrol officers writing a report, then the investigations division will work the case to the district attorney, even pursuing leads off campus, Ivey said. Human trafficking cases are never just local, this is a global situation. Therefore, LPD assists in these investigations.
One should stay observant and not walk alone, Ivey said.
“If you feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up, trust your gut,” she said.
In addition to being observant of one’s surroundings, one may have to notice certain signs to realize if someone is involved in human trafficking.
If one knows a person who is in an abusive relationship, has new expensive items despite having a low income or has a weird new tattoo used for branding, the LPD detective said they may be a victim of human trafficking.
“There is a fine line between domestic abuse and trafficking,” the LPD detective said.
Spotting human trafficking is a complicated situation with a lot of different factors, the LPD detective said. Overall, traffickers exploit vulnerabilities and use them against others.
“Knowing your vulnerabilities is one of the best forms of protection,” the LPD detective said.
Even though people may think Lubbock is in a bubble, Ivey said it is important to be vigilant.
For those facing an emergency, one can call 911 to reach the police department. For counseling services, one can contact Voice of Hope at the hotline at 806-763-7273 or the regular phone number at 806-763-3232 and visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.