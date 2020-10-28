Update at 2:32 p.m. on Oct. 28
Roadways that have been opened, according to LBK Alert, include:
- Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289
- Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
- South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
- Broadway from Avenue E to Avenue A
Drivers are encouraged to travel with caution.
Original Story:
Multiple roads have been closed due to hazardous conditions created by winter weather, and certain intersections are without power.
Roads being closed due to these road conditions as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release, include
- Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289
- Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
- West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound
- Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street flyover both directions
- 4th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover
- South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
- Broadway from Avenue E to Avenue A
Intersections with traffic signals that are blacked out, according to the news release, include:
- 69th Street and Slide Road
- 19th Street and Boston Avenue
These blacked-out signals should be treated as a four-way stop, according to the news release. Drivers should proceed with caution and listen to any police officer directing traffic at these intersections.
For a map of the road closures, visit the City of Lubbock website.
