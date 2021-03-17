The Lubbock Police Department reported an incident involving a Texas Tech student in which she was grabbed by a man between 8:30 and 9:08 a.m. on March 16 at 4901 18th St.
Brynn Stewart, the student involved, said she was walking in the 18th and Salem Avenue. area of her neighborhood when she saw a man approaching her, according to LPD. She crossed the street to avoid him but was followed.
Stewart then moved to the front yard of one of her neighbors and began sounding the emergency alarm on her watch to try and keep the suspect away from her, according to LPD.
The suspect then asked Stewart, "What, are you sacred of me?" according to LPD. Although Stewart started to run, the suspect came up behind her, grabbed her torso and squeezed, causing pain.
Stewart was able to break free from the suspect and fled to a nearby neighbor's house to get help, according to LPD. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading south past 1800 Salem Avenue.
Stewart got a ride home from one of her neighbors and called the police, according to LPD. She did not have any visible injuries and said she took a picture of the suspect on her phone that will be saved for a later investigation.
Although the suspect's intentions were unknown, Stewart said he did not seem to be under the influence of anything or have a mental issue, according to LPD.
Editor's Note: This is an ongoing development. We have reached out to Stewart for more information.
