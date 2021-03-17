Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 56F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.