The Lubbock Police Department Crime Suppression Unit arrested Matthew Courtney, 48, in connection to the Friday bank robbery at City Bank at 611 University Ave.
Investigators with the LPD Major Crimes Unit got a warrant for Courtney at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a LPD news release.
Courtney, who was dressed in a black parka, entered City Bank Friday and demanded money from the teller, according to the news release. After the teller complied, Courtney left the building and walked toward a 2002 Mercury four-door passenger car outside of the bank.
