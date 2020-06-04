The Lubbock Police Department released a statement addressing the video posted on Facebook on June 3 that showed a LPD officer using force while trying to bring an individual into custody at the intersection at 50th and West Loop 289.
According to the statement, the video was immediately brought to the officer's command staff's attention, and, per policy, the use of force went under review.
The initial review of the reports from the officer and footage from the body-camera worn during this incident has been completed and is in the process of having the civilian's identifying information removed before it is released due to LPD's legal requirements, according to the release.
LPD expects this process to be finished by tomorrow, June 5, when the materials will be made public, according to the release.
