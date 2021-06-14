With the National Weather Service in Lubbock predicting temperatures to be in the high 90s this week, Lubbock Power and Lights issued a voluntary energy conservation alert on June 14.
This alert comes from both the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Southwest Power Pool, according LP&L's Twitter.
Some tips citizens can take to conserve energy, according to LP&L's website, are:
- Adjust thermostats to 78 degrees while at home and 88 degrees while out of the house
- Reduce energy consumption during peak hours (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Use ceiling fans to circulate air within the home
- Cover windows form direct sunlight. If blinds are open, direct them upwards to prevent the sun from warming the home
- Replace heating and air-conditioning filters every three months while also checking them monthly
- Install programmable thermostats within the home
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with florescent or LED light bulbs
- Use EPA Energy Star-rated products
For more information visit lpandl.com/powerful-pointers.
