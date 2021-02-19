In September 2015, Lubbock Power and Light began the process of joining Electric Reliability Council of Texas, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today. The decision to integrate into ERCOT was due to benefits the ERCOT market could provide customers that would not be achievable by remaining in the Southwest Power Pool.
Some of these benefits include the ability to provide an affordable and diverse energy portfolio and bringing competitive retail electricity back to Lubbock, according to the release.
By June of 2021, LP&L will transfer 70 percent of the electrical grid to ERCOT, according to the release.
LP&L has serious concerns regarding the severe operational issues seen across the ERCOT market this week, and it is clear decisions must be made to fix these problems, according to the release. However, SPP was not without its own issues, and LP&L was required to perform controlled, rotating outages.
ERCOT has been made an emergency item in this session of Legislature by Governor Greg Abbott and other state officials, according to the release. The issues need to be fully investigated and solutions found. Legislative hearings on the issues begin next week and will continue over the next few weeks, and LP&L will be tracking this process carefully.
LP&L understands the citizens' concern and the health and well-being of their customers is always at the forefront of their decision making, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.