At 10:08 a.m. the Southwest Power Pool declared and Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, signaling that its operating reserves are below the required minimum, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock. Southwest Power Pool is the regional transmission grid currently supplying Lubbock Power & Light’s local electric grid.
LP&L and other member utilities to prepare to implement controlled rotating outages per direction of SPP, according to the release. LP&L will be required to reduce electricity demand by an amount needed to prevent further power interruptions.
LP&L will provide further information to customers on what to expect. According to the release, the city is encouraging consumers to reduce electricity use.
