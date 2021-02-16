Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Level 3 this morning after being forced to begin relying on reserve energy, according to a release from the City of Lubbock. After exhausting the reserves, SPP instructed Lubbock Power & Light and all member utilities to implement controlled rotating outages immediately to prevent widespread, uncontrolled outages.
LP&L and other member utilities have been instructed to reduce electricity demand by any amount needed, according to the release. Customers can expect controlled rotating outages lasting from 15-45 minutes. Until the alert is removed by SPP, these outages will affect customers across the city at various points in time.
David McCalla, executive director for LP&L, said they want to minimize disruption as much as possible and the actions they are taking now can help prevent the possibility of longer, uncontrolled outages as the weather continues, according to the release.
