Lubbock Power & Light will be switching some of its electrical load from the Southwest Power Pool to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on May 29, according to a release sent out by Texas Tech. The switch is expected to cause temporary power outages throughout the day on campus and throughout Lubbock. These outages will last no more than one hour and will occur between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
These outages are a part of the shutdown of planned substations, which include the Brandon Substation on campus, and will cause loss of electrical services for on campus and remote off-campus locations throughout Lubbock, according to the release. The Reese Center, New Deal facilities and the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo will remain unaffected by the outages.
Tech’s Operations Division will be identifying times that all affected locations and substations with LP&L to give students, faculty and staff time to prepare, according to the release. That information will be shared with the campus community through campus communication channels once it is confirmed. According to TechAnnounce, The University Library already has announced it will be closed on Saturday due to the transition to the ERCOT grid.
The following are reminders and instructions for students, faculty and staff on campus, according to a memorandum from the Operations Division and an email sent out by the Office of Research and Innovation:
- Those who are on campus are asked to manually turn off any technology or equipment that could cause power irregularities and damage equipment such as computers, televisions, etc.
- Any activities on-campus involving chemical or biological system handling scheduled during the power outages should be postponed.
- Students or groups of visitors with scheduled on-campus meetings that cannot be rescheduled during the time the transition is happening are asked to contact those departments or divisions if needed.
- All elevators across campus will not be operating during the outages and may not be used between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those who need accommodation during the switch should contact Student Disability Services.
- If possible, only short-term experiments and research activities should be scheduled for May 29. Long-term experiments that are unable to be disrupted without losing a significant amount of information should run on May 29, excluding experiments that may contain hazards (those that need temperature regulation or constant ventilation) while the power is out. Any hazardous materials, equipment or organisms should be securely protected for the day.
- Although there are emergency generators scheduled to power on during the outages, it has been advised that sensitive equipment be turned off and unplugged from power sources during the transition, as these types of outages are usually accompanied by transient voltage spikes that can be severely damaging to equipment that is off but still plugged in. Unless it has been confirmed the specific system runs on a tested and certified power-regulated, uninterruptible power supply, it is advised to follow protocol. Generators also have been known to not switch on as scheduled during outages, so it is imperative not to rely heavily on these sources.
- Circulation of cold water across campus will be suspended during the outages, so sensitive systems that require a steady flow of cold water to remove heat or maintain operating circumstances might be damaged if not shut down before the transition.
- The full restoration of the power grid may take a while if important pieces within the major power feeds fail. Tech also has thousands of switch systems, electrical circuit breakers and IT circuits, so there is a chance some of them will not re-initiate as they are supposed to or will need to be replaced which can take several days.
- Those with critical samples, sensitive materials or living colonies relying on regulated temperature storage should check the status of archive and storage facilities once power grid restoration is confirmed, as freezers, incubators, dry-boxes and other units may not automatically restart properly following a loss of power. It also is important to conduct an in-person inspection of these facilities quickly after power is restored. If the systems are not properly re-initiated, the status of the failure, precise location of the problem and the urgency of the issue must be reported to Tech Operations as soon as possible
When power is restored on campus, the Operations Division will send follow-up communication, according to the memorandum. Everyone is asked to check all systems and equipment to make sure they restart properly.
If there is a severe weather threat is present during the planned shutdown window, the transition to the ERCOT grid may be delayed.
For more information, visit depts.ttu.edu/operations/TTUERCOT.
