Lubbock Power & Light Electricity Utility Board will meet on March 30 at 11 a.m. at the Citizen’s Tower, 1314 Avenue K, City Council Chambers, according to the news release.
The meeting was originally scheduled to meet on March 16, but it had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts.
