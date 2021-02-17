Southwest Power Pool remains at an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2. Lubbock Power & Light is asking customers to conserve energy, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
The region is not at the highest threat level that requires controlled rotating power outages, but LP&L and local electric providers remain prepared should the grid conditions change. LP&L and local electric providers will continue to urge costumers to cut back on the use of electricity, according to the release.
While the winter weather conditions imposed a restriction on the power generators, SPP was not required to tell LP&L and other local providers to implement the controlled rotating power outages this morning, according to the release.
Electric load forecasters are saying that the strain on the SPP power grid will remain an issue until the winter storm passes, according to the release.
LP&L customers are encouraged to perform everyday tasks, like washing dishes and doing laundry, during 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doing tasks that may call for a large amount of electricity during those hours will help customers perform the tasks without the possible risk of overburdening the regional electric grid, according to the release.
Tips on how to reduce the use of electricity, according to the release:
- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
- Try not to use electrical appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, vacuums, etc.
- If possible, putting off tasks at work that may require power tools, maintenance equipment, etc.
- Keep TVs and electronic equipment off unless it is necessary for business or the health and safety of an individual.
- Keep unnecessary lighting off, only keep enough on to safely operate indoors.
LP&L continues to watch the weather and grid conditions and will update customers if things change. It is anticipated the need to conserve energy will decrease as temperatures start to increase tomorrow and Friday, according to the release.
