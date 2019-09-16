For some people, there is one feeling more terrifying than being in college and that is getting one’s first low test score. Many college students receive a test score that makes it seem like their college career is done.
Jetonne Mumma, a senior psychology major from Lubbock, recounted a personal experience with receiving a low grade for the first test in a class.
“I’m a transfer student from (South Plains College), but I remember failing an algebra course, and it really spiraled down from that first bad test score,” Mumma said.
When one cannot bounce back from a bad test score, he or she may consider dropping the class.
“Sometimes, (students) want to come in and drop a class after a bad test grade,” Adrienne Carnes, senior director adviser for the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business, said. “What I do is I have the calendar and get it out and look and am like, ‘OK, when is your next test? Is it before or after the drop date?’”
Dropping a class is a natural reaction for students, Carnes said. She tries to discourage it because dropping a class is a big deal and expensive, and the students have an opportunity to do better in a class instead of dropping a class.
“Sometimes, just getting that one test out of your belt and out of your system, they are more prepared and know what to look for on the second one,” she said regarding students after taking their first test.
Instead, Carnes said encourages students to stay in the class and read the syllabus. She said it depends on the class too, as in most classes, one bad test score will not sink a student.
“When students do bad there is something else going on. There is some outside circumstances that has come into play,” she said. “What our advisers do is try to connect them with those resources. Mental health is the priority, and grades are put on the back burner. Our main priority is making sure that the student’s well being is taken care of first, and then we can figure out the academic part out later.”
From someone who has had a low test grade before, Mumma said one can bounce back from the test score that seems like it will sink the boat.
“Keeping your head up, and asking yourself, 'Well, what can I do to do better in the future?’” Mumma said.
Sometimes students just need a break, Carnes said, and Tech will still be here when they are ready.
For students that find themselves on a spiral, Tech offers free tutoring and advising from the Student Operations for Academic Retention program.
If a student does find themselves on academic warning or suspension, or if a student is coming back from being suspended, Tech offers the Programs for Academic Development and Retention.
Kate St. Clair, assistant director for PADR, said the program has a high success rate for returning students.
“PADR teaches time and stress management, note taking skills and test taking skills,” she said.
They offer a flexible schedule to work with one’s classes St. Clair said. The program is $200.
