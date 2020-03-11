Gas has seen a decrease in price this past year, not only in Texas, but also around the U.S.
Michael Noel, associate professor in the department of economics, explained why prices change.
“The gas prices are represented by supply and demand,” Noel said. “Today supply is high, and demand is low.”
The supply in the U.S. is higher than it has been before, Noel said. Some of the reasons include a better technique in producing gas than before, cost of crude oil and new, arising technology.
“If supply is high and demand is low, there will be a lower price in gas,” Noel said. “From a consumer point of view, low gas prices are great.”
Gas prices are low on a national level, Noel said. The price varies in states, but overall this past year, there has been a substantial decrease.
“Gas prices are typically lower in Texas than other states,” Noel said. “Especially here in Lubbock because its location on the Permian Basin.”
Prices in Texas cities such as Abilene, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio have dropped within the last year, according to AAA gas prices website. Abilene Texas has decreased by $0.152, Dallas has decreased by $0.191, Houston has decreased by $0.133, Lubbock has decreased by $0.145 and San Antonio had decreased by $0.174.
Joshua Zuber, who works in public relations for AAA gas Texas, said gas prices may also drop due to outside circumstances.
“The prices in gas has made a significant drop in prices this past week,” Zuber said. “Events such as the coronavirus and OPEC’s Saudi Arabia and Russia situation are some reasons why prices dropped this week.”
Overall, there has been a decrease throughout the year due to many reasons, Zuber said. Texas gas prices are lower because the state has lower taxes than other states.
Michael Giberson, associate professor of practice in business economics, said taxes, as well as the type of gas, influence price.
“When comparing Texas and California gas prices, there is a different price range,” Giberson said. “The difference in prices is because of the particular gas used in California and taxes.”
California has a specific type of gas that is more expensive to produce than Texas gas, Giberson said. The higher the production rate, the higher the gas prices.
“The United States was once the net importer of gas,” Giberson said. “Now, that has changed.”
The net importer imports more oil than what they are producing, Marshall Watson, department chair of petroleum engineering, said. This changed about a year and a half ago.
“If you go back to 2008, it was illegal to export oil at all,” Watson said. “Congressional leaders abolished the rule that didn’t allow us to export.”
The U.S. began producing more oil, Watson said. The U.S. still imports some oil, but they have become a major exporter as well.
“We are producing enough oil in the U.S. to totally satisfied demand,” Watson said. “But we are still importing some of our oil and exporting, so there is balance in importing and exporting.”
Satisfying demand is good, Watson said. When there is too much supply, operations may become expensive and affect the balance of operations.
“Overall, the gas and oil industry prices are dependent on supply and demand,” Watson said. “Factors that may contribute to the change in gas prices include the production, arising problems with OPEC, the stock market and the coronavirus.”
