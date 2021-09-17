On Saturday, Sept. 18, Lubbock Animal Services will host its fourth annual Clear the Shelter Event, according to a news release.
Located on 3323 Southeast Loop 289, the shelter will be providing low cost or free adoptions to the public from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. on Saturday.
