The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 conference of their intentions to not renew their grants to media rights past 2025 in a joint statement on Monday, July 26.
According to the statement, the universities will honor the existing media rights agreements and will make the best discussion for their athletics programs on how to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.