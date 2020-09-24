The Texas Tech Rawls College of Business hosted an update on the progress of the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Thursday.
With the addition of the vet school, Loneragan said this makes Tech one of nine universities in the country to have a suite of professional programs, meaning it offers schools of medicine, law and veterinary programs.
Students can begin submitting applications on Sept. 30 for the Fall 2021 semester at the vet school, Loneragan said. The first day of classes will be Aug. 16, 2021.
“The class size, once we are fully up-and-running, will be 100 students per year,” Loneragan said. “We will begin with 60 students next year, then move to 80 and then 100.”
The vet school is in the process of developing a Ph.D. program, Loneragan said. It typically is an 18-month process and is expected to go into place sometime next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.