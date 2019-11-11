In honor of the men and women who have fought for the U.S., Lubbockites gathered at the Silent Wings Museum on Monday to pay respects and learn about their life.
The Veterans Day celebration, which took place at 10 a.m. at the museum located at 6202 N. Interstate-27, consisted of free admission to the museum’s exhibits and a ceremony at 11 a.m., the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
Jacqueline Marchildon, marketing and events coordinator of the Silent Wings Museum, said the museum, which opened in Lubbock in 2002, started hosting this Veterans Day celebration for the public since 2005.
The exhibits at the museum, which used to be an old airfield site, are based on the World War II glider programs, Marchildon said.
“We find it to be very important, especially with our mission, to really showcase the veterans that risked their life and sacrificed their freedom for our freedom,” she said. “I feel like that is a beautiful thing, and we’ve done this every year since the facility has opened.”
Whether it be information regarding WWII glider programs or exhibits, such as Whisper Ships Roar, an exhibit presenting items from glider pilots, Sharon McCullar, curator at the Silent Wings Museum, said there are different things the museum offers. During the celebration, she said one can get new experiences.
“For Veterans Day, we put on the event and have the ceremony and the reading of the proclamation, the honor guard and hopefully a speaker that could speak specifically about what Veterans Day is all about and what it means for the general idea of remembrance and commemoration for all veterans,” she said.
This ceremony consisted of Ron Milam, associate professor in the Tech Department of History, Executive Director of the Institute for Peace and Conflict and master of ceremony for the event, speaking about the history of Veterans Day.
World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919 when the Treaty of Versailles was signed, Milam said. Although, he said an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of Nov. 11, 1918.
“For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918 is generally regarded as the end of the war to end all wars,” he said. “On May 13, 1938, Congress approved that the 11th of November in each year be a legal holiday. A day that will be dedicated to the cause of world peace and thereafter be celebrated and know as Armistice Day.”
On June 1, 1954, Congress amended the Act of 1938 to replace “Armistice” with the word “Veterans,” Milam said.
In addition to Milam, Jack Woodville London, author of the “French Letters” book series and guest speaker at the event, spoke about the different sacrifices veterans had to make over the years.
After Milam’s speech about the history of Veterans Day, Jeff Griffith, City of Lubbock mayor pro tem, read the Veterans Day Proclamation. He said it was a heartfelt proclamation from the City of Lubbock.
“It is fitting on Veterans Day for our nation and Lubbock to pause to remember those who have served, those who’ve been wounded, those who are missing in action and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice of veterans in America’s military,” he said while reading the proclamation. “Therefore, we the mayor and the city council of the great City of Lubbock hereby claim today, Nov. 11, 2019, as Veterans Day, so Lubbock can express the respect of our nation and all of Lubbock’s residents to all veterans and all active members.”
