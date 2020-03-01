Before one heads to the voting booths to cast their vote for a presidential candidate, understanding who will be running for local positions may be important as well.
With the upcoming primary election day on March 3, people may not realize some of the local candidates running in city, school or water districts, as they may be more focused on state and national candidates.
For more information on local positions and candidates in addition to the national and state candidates, one can visit the Lubbock County Elections Office website for sample ballots.
Whenever a presidential primary is taking place, some people may overlook the candidates running for certain local offices.
Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Office administrator, said there are different opportunities to get involved in local elections. Whether it be local or national elections, she said there are different reasons why each one is important.
“So, local elections are extremely important,” she said. “With local elections, sometimes you are able to schedule a meeting and go in and visit your local officials and touch base with them and go to their meetings.”
Every election that takes place is important, Kennedy said. Sometimes, she sees people who only vote in presidential or gubernatorial (governor) elections.
“That’s something we always try when we do public speaking with our students at the different high schools,” she said regarding the importance of local elections. “We try to emphasize and get them to understand, so as they’re going through life, they’ll understand the importance of not only presidential and gubernatorial years but city, school and water districts elections as well.”
One can go to a local politician’s meetings and ask questions about different issues, Kennedy said. A person also can learn more about the candidates in their district by doing research on the different offices and whose running.
“It is doable,” she said, “and you can find out things about them. You just have to do a little more homework.”
Some candidates might go door-to-door to meet with voters within their district, Kennedy said.
Regardless, the number of people who choose to participate in local elections may vary depending on different factors.
From the neutral standpoint of the Lubbock County Elections Office, Kennedy said one can see if there is a change in turnout for local elections.
“Each year is different, each cycle is different,” she said. “It depends on what’s been going on in city or county or school politics.”
