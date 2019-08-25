The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Tech Police Department prepare for an increase in drunk driving as students move back to Lubbock.
Throughout the beginning of the fall semester, both departments may have to prepare their officers for dealing with intoxicated people.
LPD Assistant Chief Neal Barron said this preparation is a part of a yearly training routine conducted by the police departments to prepare their officers for an anticipated rise in DWIs and other alcohol-related crimes. He said the LPD is preparing for an increase in drunk driving in other ways.
“When school starts, we see a need to refocus [the Nighttime Traffic Enforcement Squad] to DUIs,” he said.
LPD also has recently changed their scheduling procedures, scheduled their officers for 10-hour shifts instead of 12-hour shifts and have optimized their scheduling procedures to have more officers available for peak times, which is when they are most needed, Barron said. LPD will have a fresher force with 10-hour shifts that is better staffed to handle the busier times.
In addition, TTPD Patrol Captain Stephen Hinkle said TTPD is making preparations for the fall semester in order to be ready for alcohol-related disturbances and crimes.
TTPD is preparing for an increase in drunk driving by training their officers and by educating the Tech community of the dangers of drunk driving, Hinkle said. During the dorm move-in days, he said five to six officers were present to answer questions that students might have had.
TTPD’s Crime Prevention Group will also be conducting education events that will include mock field sobriety tests and lending beer goggles that simulate a person’s vision when they have a blood alcohol content of 0.08, Hinkle said. Other than educating officers and students at the beginning of the school year, he said TTPD is always prepared to handle drunk drivers and does not change scheduling or allocation of assets.
“We pretty much do [training] year-round,” he said. “We really don’t skip a beat when summer’s gone and fall starts.”
Along with the local police department preparations, some may consider the national numbers of drunk driving-related deaths.
Annual deaths from drunk drivers have been cut nearly in half from 21,113 in 1982 to 10,876 in 2017, according to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving website. This is due mainly to cultural shifts and an increasingly tough crackdown from law enforcement.
Despite these statistics, some people may continue to drive intoxicated.
“I’d be willing to bet that most people under 21 have driven after drinking” Maddy Windham, a junior Studio Art major from Lubbock, said.
About two out of 10 people Windham knows will drive after drinking, she said. Getting an Uber or walking are methods she said the other eight will take.
Regardless, local police departments may continue to conduct training and try to solve the problems of drunk driving throughout the year.
“Regardless of the number of students here at any time, we’re still out enforcing DUI’s and bar problems, stuff like that,” Barron said.
At the Tech campus, Hinkle said TTPD will continue to conduct roll call training year-round, which is when officers are given assistance and training at the beginning of their shifts.
