The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual diversity summit Tuesday at the Overton Hotel.
The event featured six different panels of speakers and moderators. The main idea stressed throughout the summit was the implementation of diversity and inclusion within workplaces.
Topics ranged from the significance of diversity in local law enforcement to mental health and substance abuse issues in professional environments.
Eddie McBride, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said the purpose of the event was to inform and engage local citizens and businesses about various workplace issues surrounding inclusion and diversity.
“It’s gotten bigger every year and interest has increased,” McBride said. “The knowledge of the event throughout the community both has expanded as well as, I think, been embraced and appreciated more.”
McBride said the Chamber of Commerce makes adjustments each year based on feedback from attendees of the event. He said this year the event featured an excellent group of panelists and moderators and represents the interests of a coalition of members from throughout the entire Lubbock community.
“It’s a combination of both business leaders, CEOs, their employees, also the East Lubbock Community Alliance which represents obviously those residents that are on the east side of Lubbock,” McBride said. “They’re our major sponsor.”
A number of Offices from Texas Tech sponsored the summit including the Office of the President and the Office of Research and Innovation.
Beth Lawson, CEO of StarCare Specialty Health System, serves on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce executive committee.
Lawson moderated a panel entitled “Peeking Behind the Cloak of invisibility,” which focused on mental health and substance abuse disorders within the workplace and how to properly address these issues as an employer.
“We believe that everybody has the right to live in the community and be a valued member,” Lawson said speaking of StarCare. “While there are certain services that certain people need, our lane, our niche, is community-based care.”
Marle Antu, behavioral health division director for behavioral health at StarCare, spoke on the panel. She presented statistics showing the prevalence of mental and substance abuse disorders within the American working class.
“When you think about your team at work and your colleagues and your work partners, think about how many people in that room might be suffering from something that they’re not telling you,” Antu said.
While the effects of mental health illness are often not visible, they can often be just as debilitating, Antu said. She said one in five Americans experience at least one mental health condition in the workplace.
“Think of somebody that has a mental illness compared to a physical illness,” Antu said. “They’re struggling just as much.”
Antu said as an employer, creating a foundation of trust is a necessary requisite for employees being able to speak about any mental health issues they may be dealing with. She said this could require active efforts to reduce stigmatization around mental health issues.
“One of the biggest factors for people being successful in the workforce is having a supportive boss and having a supportive environment” Antu said. “If you can create that and find that and bring that, then you’re going to have a more successful workforce.”
Kris Galvan, the mental health first aid outreach coordinator for StarCare, spoke on the panel.
Galvan said destigmatizing mental health illness in the workplace is an important aspect toward combating these issues.
“The more you talk about it, the more open people are and the more willing they are to get help,” Galvan said.
Galvan said this is especially true when talking about mental health issues in the workplace.
“Overall, employers always have employees who may or may not be experiencing any of these symptoms, one or all of them at the same time,” Galvan said. “So it’s important for them to know how to properly deal with them, respond to them, and how to refer them to the right places.”
Another event entitled, “Recruiting and Retaining a Diverse Workforce,” focused on ways in which this general idea can be applied more specifically for greater success.
Kevin McConic, a Covenant employee and an expert in talent management, organization design and leader development, was one of two speakers on the panel.
McConic said creating an inclusive workspace is more than simply hiring employees from different backgrounds and cultures.
“The reality is, we’ve still got some work to do,” McConic said. “We’re doing okay when it comes to diversity, but really what’s diversity if it’s not inclusive?”
McConic said inclusivity is an environment within a workplace that must be created and actively supported.
“We’ve got to be much more intentional about what we say,” McConic said. “Yes, diversity is the word, but what do we really mean by that in your organization? You need to get down to the specifics of it.”
Speaking metaphorically, McConic said being invited to the table but not having a voice at said table, while creating the impression of diversity in a workplace, does not foster an inclusive work environment.
“I say diversity without inclusion is really just lip service,” McConic said. “Like I said it’s great to have a diverse organization, nut what is it if you’re not inclusive? It doesn’t really mean anything."
Terri Morris, a talent adviser for IBM assisting in nurse recruitment at Covenant, emphasized McConic’s point of creating and fostering not only a diverse work environment but also an inclusive one.
“I get them immediately ingrained into Covenant’s body, so that they become part and they feel a part of our bigger picture,” Morris said.
Morris said without creating an environment where employees, especially ones from backgrounds that differ from the cultural norm in Lubbock, feel accepted and welcomed, employee turnover will remain high.
“We can all hire all day long, but if you don’t do something to keep them then you’re just blowing out the bottom of your bucket,” Morris said.
Checking in on one’s employees regularly to see whether or not they are happy in their work environment is essential to a healthy workplace, Morris said. Simply asking an employee if all is well or if they need help with anything goes a long way to employee satisfaction.
“You need to know what keeps your high performers, and what it would cost them to make them leave,” Morris said.
Morris said high performers does not necessarily mean how high an employee is on the totem pole. At Covenant, a program named “Culture 99” has been created to recognize staff members that excel at their jobs but often go unrecognized, Morris said.
“They go above and beyond what is expected. They’re the top of the best,” Morris said. “And so, sometimes leadership gets a lot of recognition, lots of different positions do, but sometimes you just have to make sure that everybody is getting recognition.”
Diversity and inclusion are increasingly an important part of modern workspaces, and this summit presented a way for local community and business members to convene, discuss and learn about inclusion and diversity within the workplace.
