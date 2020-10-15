The Lubbock City Council, City Manager, and city staff will be recognized for their leadership during COVID-19 at the yearly Legislative Appreciation Luncheon, hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, according to a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce news release. Held virtually and in person, the event will be held at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center on Wed., Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Mayor Dan Pope and City Manager Jarrett Atkinson will have a fireside chat to discuss the city's future recovery and how the city has navigated the crises, according to the news release.
Robert Taylor, CEO of United Vision, will be awarded the Champion for Business award. According to the news release, Taylor is awarded for leading the most extensive private business in the community that quickly, safely, and efficiently adapted to serve the local area. Taylor serves as the Chair of the Downtown TIF Board and Co-Chair of the Lubbock Economic recovery taskforce (LERT).
Taylor's common-sense approach and communication skills helped ensure the LERT Task Force's response, Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO, said, according to the release.
This award recognizes a community business member that actively advocates for business while working with Chamber, City, and government officials through public policy that furthers Lubbock's prosperity, according to the news release.
The event will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. and begin at noon. According to the news release, Chamber members get a discounted $40 ticket while regular prices are $50. Seating is limited, and the event is presented by StarCare Specialty Health System. The deadline to register for in-person seats is Tues. Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
