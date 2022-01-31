Local bars are preparing for the Tuesday matchup game between the Texas Tech and University of Texas men’s basketball teams at 8 p.m.
Hunter Ray, assistant manager at Logie’s on Overton, said the establishment will have all hands-on deck that night, including most of the staff and added security personnel.
“I’m assuming just because it is Texas and Coach Beard that we’ll have to do a lot more restocking than we usually do,” Ray said. “We’d rather be over prepared than underprepared.”
Aside from the stress of preparation, Ray said the excitement on game days is not just felt by the customers, but by the staff as well considering friendships have been built between them.
“It’s going to be a really fun game and I think having that kind of energy makes people work harder which entails better business,” Ray said.
Ray said he feels like it’s always an event when Texas comes into town, and that in the past, the establishment has always been overstaffed on such occasions.
In comparison to the assistant manager’s most memorable night spent working at Logie’s on Overton over the past two years, he said the Tuesday Tech game has the potential to take its place.
“If we win, it probably won’t ever be good enough, we wanna beat them by 100,” Ray said.
Head bartender at Crickets on Broadway, Kristian Maya, said they’ll also have extra staff on deck to handle the rush they’re expecting, as well as a cop on duty to prevent any possible danger.
“You’re going to walk out of United (Supermarkets) Arena at 10:30 p.m shivering… it’s going to be freezing cold and what better place would you want to be in than an inside establishment,” Maya said. “It’s a personal game between us and coach Beard,I appreciate the man for taking us national- to the ‘natty’ -great time- but you can’t leave for our rival school and expect it to still be sweet.”
Kolby Dodson, the manager at Bier Haus for the past four years, said that with the newly added TV’s upstairs, plenty of liquor and extra staff members, as well as an onsite maintenance hand, they will be prepared.
Dodson said he remembers the night that the establishment celebrated a Tech win in the final four with bottles of champagne.
“I was behind the bar bartending that night and we were about to win the game and the owner was here and everybody that works here was here pretty much, and the owner was like ‘if we win go get three cases of champagne and y'all just pop them off’ and sure enough we won,” Dodson said.
Overall, Dodson said he looks forward to seeing everybody come out to have a great time.
“It’s quite an experience, you’ve got to come hang out for the game,” Dodson said.
