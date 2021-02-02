The Annual Pancake Festival hosted by Lubbock Lions Club is a familiar name and tradition for not only Lubbock households but also many other residents within the region. This year, this event will be available virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Debra Perry, the co-chair of this festival, said that this decision is made to prioritize the safety of everyone, including Club members, participants and volunteers, while keeping the tradition and spirit of the festival.
“The idea of the Virtual Pancake Festival is to keep the awareness in our community of the funds that we have raised in the past, and to support the organizations that depend on donations,” Perry said.
The 69th Virtual Pancake Festival, named Pancakes@Home, will be very different from how this event is hosted in the past, no food will be made and distributed by the Club this year. Co-chair Matthew Corkery said they cannot follow the same format as usual due to the large number of servings they need to make, while having limitations on hosting place and workforce.
“We are not going to have any food. We are not going to have any specific services this year," Corkery said. "It will be more of a collection of videos, photos and interviews with our club and the organizations that we support."
This event instead will be hosted on Facebook, where participants will post pictures of the pancakes they made and ate online to show the spirit of the event. Corkery said participants are also encouraged to share their opinions about what the festival means to them and how they feel when celebrating this day with their families.
With no pancakes being sold this year by the Club, most of the funds earned this year will be raised voluntarily by participants, co-chair Lindsey Diaz said. There will be a donate function available on the Lions Club’s Facebook page during the time of the event.
“The Pancake Festival is our only fundraiser every year. With or without it, we still have an obligation to fulfill what we committed to these charities. We will greatly appreciate any donations, and all donations received will go to local charities here in Lubbock,” Diaz said.
With the change in this year’s festival’s format, plus Texas Tech’s policies on voluntary work during the pandemic, many Tech students will find it hard to be active as a volunteer for this event this year. Princess Wheat, the co-chair of this year’s festival, said that by participating in this event online, participants can be recognized as volunteers in this event.
“If you are willing to provide contents – pictures and videos of how you do their pancakes – to benefit this event, we would certainly be willing to sign off your voluntary hours by participating in this event virtually,” Wheat said.
The 69th Annual Lubbock Lions Club’s Pancake Festival will be hosted on Feb. 20 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lubbocklions/.
