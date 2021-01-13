The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will reopen scheduling for tomorrow’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to fill a limited number of appointments, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock.
Registration for the clinic will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, or until appointments are filled, according to the release.
Tomorrow’s vaccine clinic will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to the release.
Additional clinics will be held next week and clinics for those who need their second dose will be scheduled for the week of Jan. 25, according to the release.
To schedule an appointment visit, mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine.
