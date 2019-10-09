Lime, a scooter and bike rental service, will celebrate a full year of being available on the Texas Tech campus.
In Lime’s year at Tech, changes have been implemented to efficiently incorporate Lime as a mode of transportation on campus.
Neil Kilcrease, assistant director of Tech Transportation and Parking Services, said there are approximately 1,000 scooters in Lubbock during the spring and fall semesters.
“During the summer, they scale them down because the students aren’t here,” Kilcrease said. “So, when they redeployed them in August, 50 percent of the fleet was new.”
Nick Barber, general manager for Lime Northwest Texas, said scooters removed from Tech are repaired and either sent back to Tech before the fall semester or moved to different markets and replaced with new scooters.
Part of Lime’s agreement with Tech requires the company to manage daily scooter pickups, Barber said. During these pickups, Lime employees in vans charge and perform maintenance on scooters.
Along with these maintenance teams, Barber said Lime has employees at Tech who make sure scooters are parked at bike racks and the 15 parking boxes on campus.
When selecting locations for parking boxes, Stacy Stockard, media relations coordinator for Tech TPS, said the department worked with Lime and Tech Grounds Maintenance to place designated Lime parking areas in busy areas.
“We want them to be a good tool for our campus community, and part of when you use them is being a good part of that community too,” she said. “Make sure when you’re done, park them in their designated areas.”
In addition to looking at busy areas, Kilcrease said TPS decides where to put parking boxes based on where riders are leaving scooters. Students who notice scooters parked in unauthorized areas can submit a complaint using the Lime app and the scooter’s identification number.
Regarding the report of violations, Kilcrease said Lime will implement changes to benefit the blind. In three weeks, Lime is expecting to launch a program putting braille stickers on scooters.
“The scooters will have the number to Lime’s call center in Braille where scooters can be reported by location,” Kilcrease said.
Patrick Flynn, director of university relations at Lime, which will operate on the Tech campus for up to four years, said the service incorporates a progressive discipline policy, which means if a rider receives multiple complaints, they will face consequences.
