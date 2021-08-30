After they were removed for the 2020-’21 school year due to COVID-19 precautions, Lime scooters have made a return to Texas Tech’s campus and have been used by many students during the first week of the fall semester.
Lime’s director of government relations Nico Probst said a surge in campus traffic as students return to school provides an opportunity for Lime to appeal to students.
“So many of the trips that happen across all of the cities in this country and cities across the world are short-distance trips that could be in a healthier, more sustainable version of transportation other than a car,” Probst said. “We hope that’s exactly what our vehicles do; give students an alternative to get from A to B in a more sustainable fashion.”
Probst said in addition to a sustainable alternative to driving, the Lime scooters offer an enjoyable form of transportation.
“It's just also a fun way to get around,” Probst said. “That's, I think, a unique aspect of our program, in many ways that's sort of the first gravitational pull to students and other users.”
Blake Gandy, a second-year marketing major at Tech, said he started to ride one of the Lime scooters on campus every day because parking signage was too confusing.
“I purchased a parking pass but every time I’ve tried to park in my assigned lot there aren't any spaces available and I can never figure out other places I’m allowed to park,” Gandy said. “So I started leaving my car in the free parking area by the museum and riding a Lime back to the heart of campus.”
Probst said Lime hopes to avoid similar confusion by expressing their rules and guidelines on the app.
“A lot of that is guided in the app, you know, identifying the parking locations that the user can and can't go to before their trip,” Probst said. “We’re working on some new technology that will actually guide the user to the proper parking location once the ride has finished, and I think that'll be a really exciting next step in the program.”
Probst added that Lime is looking to install street signs to help users navigate through campus and increase awareness of where users are allowed to park.
“We also want to focus on increasing signage on the university campus that sort of directs folks to those right locations as well.” Probst said. “Knowing that, not just looking at the phone and having something of physical nature on the ground can actually be helpful as well.”
Robert Ramirez, also a second-year marketing major at Tech, said he was excited to use the Lime scooters before the last school year began and was disappointed to see them removed due to COVID-19 precautions.
“I knew Limes were big on college campuses and was ready to use them as a freshman,” Ramirez said. “Unfortunately they were taken away, which I don't disagree with, but I’m just happy they’re back.”
Ramirez added that he used a bike for campus transportation throughout most of his freshman year but favors the Limes now that they’ve returned to Tech.
“My bike is reliable and I’m happy I got it, but they can get you real sweaty real fast,” Ramirez said. “With Limes it's a lot less physical work, so I’m not entering my classrooms with a pool of sweat on my back.”
As the beginning of the fall semester has brought forth parking and traffic issues, Tech students have welcomed the return of Lime scooters as an on-campus transportation alternative.
