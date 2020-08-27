As students settled into campus this first week of school, one thing has been missing all week from the streets of Lubbock and the Texas Tech campus: Lime scooters.
Nico Probst, director of government relations for Lime, said the scooters were removed from campus since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. during the spring.
Once Tech closed their campus shortly after the outbreak, Probst said Lime was not given clearance to return to campus.
Once campus was closed and Limes were taken away, Probst said operations were paused by the e-scooter company to sort through precautions that needed to be incorporated.
First, the company focused on getting personal protective equipment for their employees to defend against the virus, Probst said. Employees were provided CDC approved gear, such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves, to do their part in stopping the spread. Then, corporate focused on what they could do to keep Lime riders safe.
“We started increasing the rate of sanitization of the scooter itself," Probst said. "Anytime a scooter was coming into interaction with our staff, whether it was pulled in to our warehouse to be charged, our staff was wiping down the surface of the scooters to increase sanitization.”
These precautions and practices still are in place, but more research has come out from the CDC and third-party partners stating there are safe ways to ride Limes and stating Lime scooters are a safer form of transportation for students.
“One thing that is becoming clearer, and this is from the CDC, is that the spread of COVID is more so centered around air-borne transmission.” Probst said.
Users are looking for safer mobility transportation that are enclosed, such as Uber or Lyft.
Tea McGilvray, a sophomore public relations major from Allen, said she was never reliant on Limes for transportation but liked their convenience and enjoyed riding them for recreation.
“They were especially helpful when the weather was really bad, and I didn’t want to be out too long or if I had to get across campus anywhere super far.” she said.
If Limes were to return to campus with heavy sanitation, McGilvray said she is not worried because she feels everyone riding them, including herself, would need to take their own precautions of sanitizing or washing their hands after they use the Lime scooters, which will collect germs anyway even if sanitized frequently.
In addition to sanitization efforts, Russell Murphy, staff member for Lime Government Relations, said Lime is providing in-app reminders to riders using what they call “THRIVE”, which stands for take precaution, hands, ride solo, identify bike lanes, vigilance and enjoy responsibly.
Lime has been working with an independent medical professional and have found by examining on a white paper that COVID-19 transmission risks are less likely on shared bikes and scooters compared to ride-share trips and public transit, Murphy said.
Regarding Limes returning to Tech, Probst said Lime was in contact, and plans were set to return to the university this fall. However, it was pushed back, and Lime would be brought back in a different phase of reopening the campus.
Due to this situation and the risk factors, Probst said Lime is not in a rush to resume operations on campus for the safety of their riders if they do not feel comfortable. The financial impact and business point of view was dropped a long time ago when Lime realized how serious this was and does not see this as a financial burden as long as riders are safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.