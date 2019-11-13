RAIDER publishing, a digital platform for publishing cheaper alternatives to college textbooks, is about to publish its first original textbook, “Vanguard: Exercises for the Creative Writing Classroom.”
Digital Services Librarian Heidi Winkler said RAIDER publishing is an initiative from the Texas Tech University Libraries that will give faculty and graduate students the chance to create open textbooks and open educational resources for the community at Tech.
RAIDER publishing will allow users to download and customize published materials to fit into their courses, Winkler said.
“It’s really about educational resources being used in an environment that makes since for 2019,” she said.
Given the right permissions, Winkler said instructors will be able to remix previously published material using the Pressbook publishing platform.
“Say you see one chapter out of another professor’s open textbook … remixing means you can take that one chapter and use it, with complete permissions within your own class,” Winkler said regarding the instructor remixes. “And maybe put that together with an open article you’ve found and use that to put together a course set that really applies to what you’re teaching.”
RAIDER publishing started in 2017 when the library recognized there was a growing movement within the academic community to provide educational resources and opportunities for open textbook creation, Winkler said.
Digital Initiative Librarian Joy M. Perrin said when RAIDER publishing started in 2017, the goal was to publish low-cost textbooks, not open-source materials, at Tech.
The change to utilize an open platform is meant to avoid competition with pre-existing publications, Perrin said.
There are important differences between RAIDER Publishing and Pressbooks, Perrin said.
“The idea behind Pressbooks is to give people a platform to make content for their classes,” Perrin said. “RAIDER Publishing is really about textbooks by Tech professors for classes, so an honest to goodness textbook.”
If an author writes a book and wants to go through the peer-review and editing process, Perrin said the author would then go through the publishing process next.
“Vanguard: Exercises for the Creative Writing Classroom” was authored by doctoral students Kate Simonian, Jasmine Epstein and Jess Smith.
The peer-review and editing going into “Vanguard” was paid for with a $10,000 grant from the Tech Alumni Association, Perrin said.
“Vanguard” is a collection of writing prompts and exercises assembled by graduate students for creative writing classes, Simonian said. The authors solicited exercises from graduate students and adjuncts from several universities because they wanted the materials in the books to reflect lessons and ideas being taught in classrooms today.
As they were given exercises to work with, Simonian said the authors curated and compiled the material they thought was flexible and engaging.
“We were looking for innovative content, work that accurately represents the work going on in the classroom,” she said. “We wanted to avoid stuff like prompts that are one line, then you ask the students to finish the story.”
Each author oversaw editing of one of the three sections of the book: non-fiction, fiction and poetry, Simonian said.
“Seeing as those are the main subjects’ students hone-in on, it just made sense for us to target those areas,” Simonian said.
As “Vanguard” has gone through the peer-review process and edits to grammar have been completed, the authors will now go over the edits and make revisions to the material based on the copy editors’ recommendations, Amy Dillon, a library staffer, said.
Dillon’s role in RAIDER has been selecting the copy editor and making sure the book manuscript moves smoothly between the editor and authors, she said.
“Every external person we use has to have a contract with Tech,” Dillon said. “They don’t have to be a part of the university. They have to have a contract with Tech, because they’re technically independent contractors.”
The current goal is to have “Vanguard” published by Spring 2020, but that could change, Dillon said.
“I would encourage other grad students to use the opportunity they have to pitch teaching ideas to RAIDER,” Simonian said.
