In the upcoming federal election voters are likely to vote for either the Republican nominee, President Donald Trump, or the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden; however, there are other choices through third parties.
Often overlooked, third-party candidates can offer a different platform than those from the major two parties in the United States. This can give voters an alternative to vote for that is closer to their set of beliefs, while also engaging in their civic responsibility to vote.
Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party is running to open barriers on trade, remove tariffs, a free and open market, cutting government spending to decrease taxes, legalizing marijuana and pardoning all nonviolent, victimless offenders in federal prisons.
“If there is no victim, there is no crime,” she said in a Tweet.
Jorgensen wants to relieve overcrowded jails of inmates with drug possession charges. This ideal goes along with her push to legalize marijuana.
Howie Hawkins, Presidential nominee for the Green Party, has said on his campaign website that he is running to create a Green New Deal, 100 percent clean energy by 2030, guarantee Medicare for all, set a minimum standard of income and raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour for all Americans.
Hawkins is also a supporter of legalizing marijuana for many of the same reasons. Through Twitter, Hawkins has stated he wants to end the war on drugs and reduce the number of people incarcerated for drug violation, so he is believes in legalizing marijuana.
Recently, the topic on what to do with the police has become more prominent in American politics. Both Jorgensen’s and Hawkins’ campaign websites said they want a decrease in the presence of the police.
Hawkins platform page states that he’s running to implement community policing. To do this, he has suggested reviving the Black Panther Party’s program for community control.
Jorgensen said police reform should come from the community, according to her Tweets.
“Taking federal funding out of the equation lets communities reform their own policing systems to better reflect their needs,” Jorgensen said in a Tweet from June 10. “Decentralize the power. Empower the people. The results speak for themselves.”
Both candidates have plans for U.S. environmental policy.
Hawkins’ biggest issue he is camping for is zero carbon emission by the year 2030. His plan is through a Green New Deal, with organic agriculture, banning fracking and implementing new ecological taxes.
According to Hawkins’ website, the Green New Deal will create millions of jobs.
“Our eco-socialist Green New Deal will create over 30 million new jobs, while restructuring the economy in a more sustainable and egalitarian way,” Hawkins said in a Tweet.
Jorgensen wants to transition to using nuclear power to replace coal and oil-burning power plants, bringing cleaner energy, according to her website.
