The Texas Tech Climate Center's Science by the Glass event will feature Nan Li, assistant professor in the university's Agricultural Education and Communication department, Tuesday.
Li will discuss Pope Francis and climate change at the event, which is named "Can Pope Francis Convince Catholics of Climate Change?" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Local Bar and Grill on 2420 Broadway, according to a Tech news release.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with food and drinks, and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m., according to the news release.
Anyone may attend this event and admission is free, according to the news release. Seating is limited, and parking is available on and across the street.
The Climate Center conducts research on a variety of topics related to climate, which include agriculture, native wildlife, renewable energy, health, air pollution human migration and water policy.
The Climate Center is a part of the South Central Climate Adaption Science Center, a network of eight regional CC’s supported by universities and organizations across the South Central United States, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.