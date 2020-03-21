Dear Readers of The Daily Toreador,
Like many of you, the recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have left us concerned about the remainder of the spring semester. Our editorial board continues to work its hardest to provide you with the information and updates necessary to stay informed on the spread of COVID-19 in the Lubbock area.
However, we also understand since things at Texas Tech are not operating as normal, it would be inane for us to continue our normal publication schedule. As such, we will be stopping our print product for the remainder of the spring semester, or until classes resume on campus.
This decision was not an easy one for us to make due to the storied history of this publication, but we are more committed than ever to providing updates online regarding Lubbock and the Texas Tech campus. Our readers can continue to check www.dailytoreador.com for content and updates. Also, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram we will continue to provide live updates on what's happening in Lubbock so that our readers can stay up-to-date on what's going on.
To find the most recent updates on COVID-19, check out our running thread that collects anything and everything we publish regarding this virus. That thread can be found under the "Breaking News" banner on the front page of our website, or by clicking here:
http://www.dailytoreador.com/news/covid--thread/collection_5ecc7006-63c3-11ea-9a6c-97311257719c.html
Members of our staff continue to work diligently, but in order to practice social distancing, many of us will be working remotely in order to help combat the spread of the virus. As such, we would love to hear from members of the community that have been affected by this virus, so we can share your stories and experiences. Send us a DM on social media, and one of our editors will reach out to you remotely.
On a personal note, this is my final semester as editor-in-chief, and I could not be prouder of the editorial board and staff. For those members of our staff that have continued to persevere despite the setbacks brought on by this pandemic, I applaud you. To our readers, I thank you for the support as we all work to fight the spread of COVID-19. And to this publication, stopping the print publication marks my final print edition as editor-in-chief, but I am excited to pick up the next print edition of The Daily Toreador once we resume printing.
Best,
Austin Watts, editor-in-chief
