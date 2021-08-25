COVID-19 has invaded every aspect of almost everyone’s lives. From work to school and even the news, there is a vast amount of information about COVID-19.
Jeff Dennis, an assistant professor of Public Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said individuals should be wary of reading an article that sounds like it has 100 percent all the information.
“It’s always a good idea to do a search, check, you know, ‘is this source one that other people have talked about,’ ‘does it seem to be backed up,’” said Dennis
Individuals have been cautious of sharing news of information just because it is something they agree with, he said. Individuals have to make sure the information is based on hard facts.
Dr. David Edwards, medical director for Student Health Services at Tech, said he understands how device this topic can be but students should look at the Center for Disease Control’s website and the Tech Commitment website for COVID-19 information students can trust.
“We want to present the data to individuals, keeping in mind that you know we live in a free society and that ultimately the decision to receive a vaccination is up to the individual himself or herself,” Edwards said.
Talking to a physician is also a good source for reliable information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, Dennis said, as well as look at the state health department’s website.
When it comes to spotting information people are sharing, Dennis said that individuals should try to connect with the person spreading misinformation on an interpersonal level.
“There is an opportunity to, to see if people are willing to engage in talking through the different talking points and the different facts that are out there and thinking through what source they come from,” Dennis said.
Dr. Glenn Fennelly, chair of pediatrics and pediatric infectious disease specialist at HSC El Paso, said during the system’s COVID-19 town hall on Aug. 18 that the spread of misinformation can cause more harm and even the loss of life.
Dennis said students should look at multiple news outlets to keep a broad perspective of both sides of the argument but understand the amount of new information being published. He said it is hard for those who work in the health care industry to keep up with every bit of COVID-19 information.
“There’s so much information out there that it’s really too much for any single person to digest, and so we have to do our best in the field of public health and in medicine to clearly convey what we think are the most relevant points that are coming out of this,” Dennis said.
