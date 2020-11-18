The upcoming closure of large facilities, preparation for the holiday season and efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations were topics addressed during a City of Lubbock news conference Wednesday.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said the Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson will announce before the end of the week the closures of large facilities and athletic facilities that will take place throughout the rest of the year.
“We will also take our council meetings as well as all city boards and commission meetings virtual to the end of the year,” Pope said.
Regarding upcoming Texas Tech events, such as athletic events and December commencement ceremonies, Pope said he has had discussions with Tech President Lawrence Schovanec about how health precautions will be implemented.
For commencement, Pope said there is an abundance of safety precautions being taken. The major concern is regarding the parties that take place before and after graduation.
“I know that they, from an athletic standpoint, are taking men’s and women's basketball and those indoor events very seriously,” he said.
The city is working closely with Tech to ensure members of the campus community are safe and the spread of COVID-19 is lessened, Pope said
“We like the approach they’ve taken to, in essence, give the kids and the community an eight week break between Thanksgiving and Jan. 20 when they go back to school,” he said. “They'll be implementing the same kind of move-in protocols that they did in the fall and try to do things safely.”
The city’s current situation with hospitalized COVID-19 patients and local hospital capacity was another issue discussed during the news conference.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said
“We’re in trouble,” he said. “The citizens, the City of Lubbock is in trouble and our community is in trouble. The second thing is we have to do something different than what we’re doing now.”
There were 12 patients as of Tuesday night who were held in Covenant Health and University Medical Center emergency rooms and did not have a hospital bed to go to,” Cook said. Regarding reference materials, he said for every thousand positive COVID-19 tests, about 11 additional hospital beds are needed.
“We set up field hospitals both at UMC and Covenant. We’ve received extra staff and personnel from the state,” he said. “Mind you, that’s only temporary people.”
There have been seven times the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals since Sept. 1, Cook said.
Regarding the mobile medical tents at UMC and Covenant Health, Joe Moudy, emergency management director, said it took BCFS two to two and a half weeks since requesting these tents for them to be deployed.
“They’ve sent staff and equipment from the state to help provide those resources to Lubbock,” he said.
Despite different city and state efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, Cook said people also should do their part to mitigate the spread.
“We’ve got to do something different,” he said. “This Thanksgiving needs to be different. It must look different. We’ve got to stop the spread of the virus, and most viral spread is in small groups, especially small tight groups not wearing masks and usually around food.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people should not be in groups larger than 10 people, Cook said. If in a group larger than 10 people, one should be grouped with people who live in the same household.
Latrelle Joy, Lubbock City Council member for District 6, said she has seen a lot of people not doing their part by not wearing masks and not social distancing. For the upcoming holidays, especially for Thanksgiving, she said there are alternatives to celebrate with others remotely.
“We’ve got to avoid those large groups where we don't know where people have been,” she said, “and so, if you keep it close to home with the people that you know, then perhaps we can make this work.”
