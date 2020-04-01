The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine has selected David Dutton to join their team as a professor of large-animal veterinary surgery, according to a release sent out by the Veterinary School. He will begin his duties today.
Dutton has 25 years of experience in the surgery and large-animal care field, having owned his own practice in Boerne for 20 years, according to the release.
“My main goal as surgery professor is to empower veterinary students to become confident and competent veterinarians, especially in large-animal surgery,” Dutton said, according to the release. “There is a growing need for veterinarians who serve rural and regional communities, and Texas Tech is on track to be the leading veterinary school in the nation in addressing this need.”
In 1995, Dutton received his bachelor’s degree in animal science from New Mexico State University as well as his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University, according to the release. He participated in a large-animal internship at the University of Georgia and later a large-animal surgical residency at Texas A&M University, where he remained as a lecturer on large animals. In 2000, he was received the Diplomate status from the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.
“Having someone of the caliber of Dr. Dutton join the team will greatly enrich the veterinary program and the students’ experience,” Britt Conklin, associate dean, said, according to the release. “He will continue doing clinically relevant and practical research with Texas Tech colleagues to benefit the equine and food animal industries. We are excited to have Dr. Dutton and his family as part of the Texas Tech family.”
Dutton is involved in raising cattle and managing wildlife on his ranch with his family, according to the release. His sons not only competitively raise and show steers, but also have livestock enterprises where they raise and sell cattle and goats for show.
One of the greatest satisfactions Dutton said has not only been taking care of many top equine athletes, but also seeing his clients have very successful careers with their equine athletes, according to the release. He is hoping to help grow the next generation of veterinarians at Tech to do the same.
“I am excited and honored to be part of the founding faculty for the School of Veterinary Medicine and to mentor future veterinarians ready to serve in rural and regional communities,” Dutton said, according to the release. “The support of Texas Tech and the Texas Panhandle community for the new veterinary school is truly amazing.”
Dutton will be joining Senior Associate Dean John Dascanio, Conklin, Dean Guy Loneragan and assistant professor Bethany Schilling on the Veterinary School's team, according to the release. More faculty members will continue joining in April as well as over the summer and fall.
