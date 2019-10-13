For many students, taking a foreign language course in college is a requirement, but learning a second language may have lasting benefits.
Learning a second language can have psychological benefits, Serena Mangano, a graduate student in the cognitive psychology program at Texas Tech and a part-time instructor, said.
“If we only know one language, our native language, we are basically very limited in the way we think,” she said.
When beginning the process of learning a language, one’s memory can be jumbled from the mass of information that needs to be memorized, Mangano said. However, the constant exercise of the brain can lead to enhanced memory later in life.
Learning another language can also sharpen one’s ability to focus, Mangano said.
“There are a lot of characteristics of learning a second language that can also play into other types of learning,” Brittani Chaffin, a Hispanic linguistics master’s student from Midland, said.
The commitment to learn a second language can carry over to other disciplines, Chaffin said.
In addition, learning another language pushes people out of their comfort zone, Chaffin said. When speaking to native speakers, people must overcome their insecurities about their Spanish-speaking ability in order to converse.
“It’s kind of a perseverance thing to learn another language,” Chaffin said.
Learning Spanish, in particular, can be incredibly beneficial when searching for employment, Chaffin said. A large portion of Lubbock and Texas in general is Hispanic, and employers want someone who can communicate with clients who have different backgrounds.
Learning a second language can have many other benefits, Alicia Luque, assistant professor of Spanish linguistics and the director of the Spanish Program for Bilingual Speakers, said.
“It really opened this whole other universe to me,” Luque said, “and I was able to connect with other people and understand the realities of other people.”
When people are multilingual, they are more marketable to employers, and they can connect with other cultures more effectively, Luque said. People can become more culturally aware and empathetic toward others.
Multilingual people learn to juggle different languages in their minds daily, Luque said. Exercising the brain in this way can enhance one’s cognitive control.
In addition, studies have shown multilingual people are better protected against aging effects, Luque said. Their brains tend to begin declining about five to seven years later than monolinguals.
“This is a holistic thing that makes the human experience way more rich,” Luque said.
Learning a second language also can lead to an easier experience when learning a third language, she said. People already have the skills developed to effectively learn a new language.
Those skills also can relate to how multilingual people may approach studying for other subjects, Luque said.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that if you are a better language learner that you may be a better math learner,” she said. “I do think that learning a language will make you better prepared to learn other things.”
Learning a language can result in learning skills that affect one’s general learning efficiency, Luque said.
“Learning a language helps learning other things,” Mangano said. “It gives you a lot of discipline and patience with yourself.”
