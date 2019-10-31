Kimberly Gramm, senior managing director of the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park, has been promoted to associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship.
As associate vice president, Gramm is responsible for developing a strategy to support economic engagement for the Office of Research and Innovation, according to a Tech news release. She will oversee the Office of Research and Commercialization, the Innovation Hub and the Small Business Development Center.
Gramm’s office is expected to improve industry relations, increase entrepreneurial education, bring in sponsored research opportunities, provide business support and enforce policies and operating processes, according to the news release. She has helped 266 startups find their footing.
