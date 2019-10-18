Texas Tech’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program hosted its 10th Annual Gender and Sexual Identities Colloquium at noon on Friday in the Matador Room of the Student Union Building.
Julio Capó, Jr., associate professor of history and public humanities at Florida International University, was the event’s keynote speaker. He delivered a lecture called “Undesirables: A Queer History of Latinx Challenges to U.S. Immigration Policy.”
Capó’s research centers around the history of sexuality and gender in relation to race, ethnicity, class, nation, ability and age, according to the Colloquium schedule handouts. He mostly focuses on transnational histories.
Much of his research discusses the transnational history of immigration in Miami during the 20th century, Capó said.
“It’s a treat and a real honor to discuss two of the research interests so near and dear to me,” Capó said. “That is LGTBQ history and immigration Latinx history.”
Capó’s presentation centered on how U.S. immigration policies of the past and present have created desirable and undesirable categories of gender, sexuality and race.
Capó began his presentation with the story of Cuban native Roberto Flores-Rodriguez, a man who was arrested in 1950 for seeking a male sexual partner in a public place. His visa had expired a few weeks prior and he returned to Cuba.
He was readmitted into the United States with a permanent visa a couple of years later based on his status as a Cuban citizen and an omission of his brush with the law while in the U.S., Capó said. However, when he was again arrested for attempting to find a homosexual partner, he was deported.
“This story,” Capó said, “proves particularly insightful for understanding the checkered ways in which immigrants have been both welcomed and scorned in the modern United States.”
In addition, a Bohemian man was arrested for sodomy with a member of the same sex in the early 19th century and was deported, Capó said. He was also allowed reentry with relative ease.
Much of Capó’s research comes from male perspectives, he said.
“Despite the absence of laws that specifically target sexual acts between women,” Capó said, “women’s body’s and sexualities, of course, have been policed in many ways.”
Many Bohemian women were turned away at the U.S. border for their appearance, Capó said.
“These gender migration patterns of black Bohemians contributed to this belief among U.S. immigration officials in Miami that black unmarried Bohemian women might be prostitutes or sex workers,” Capó said, “and, therefore, undesirable entrants.”
Capó also said women who did not meet the standards for femininity were also targeted, such as Sarah Quiroz, who was questioned by officers due to her masculine appearance.
“I didn’t realize, I guess, just how impactful it is to have your status as an LGBTQ+ person and also being undocumented and how those two intersect when it comes to being a citizen in the United States,” Fran Jordan, a junior english and philosophy major from North Richland Hills and the volunteer coordinator for the event, said.
Jordan said having professors such as Capó speak at Tech is a wonderful opportunity to educate a more conservative community on LGBTQ topics.
Hil Malatino, an assistant professor of women’s gender and sexuality studies and philosophy at Pennsylvania State University, is working as a scholar in residence at Tech. Malatino is also speaking at some panels for Tech Pride Week, Malatino said.
“I’m just here as a fan of his,” Malatino said. “Creating spaces that are LGBTQIA-centered and inclusive and rigorously intellectual is so necessary at any university.”
Overall, events such as the Colloquium are designed to educate the community at Tech about issues that stem from the past and still persist today.
“Framing some foreigners as sexually transgressive and perverse has been essential to the mythology that have fueled U.S. immigration policy for well over a century,” Capó said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.