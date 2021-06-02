United States Judge James Hendrix of the Lubbock Division of U.S. District Court of Northern District of Texas issued an opinion on June 1 stating that he will be dismissing the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas v. City of Lubbock due to a lack of jurisdiction, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The City is pleased with the outcome, according to the release, and is currently unaware if the plaintiff's, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services, will appeal the decision of the case.
