Jorge Salazar-Bravo has been announced as the Interim Director of the International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies, according to a Texas Tech memorandum. Salazar-Bravo began his duties on Nov. 1.
The university’s ICASALS was formed in 1966 to study arid and semi-arid areas in relation to human activity on an international scale, according to the memorandum.
Salazar-Bravo, an associate professor in the department of biological sciences, specifically studies Neotropical mammals and their evolution and systematics; he also specializes in the interplay between disease ecology and systematics, according to the memorandum.
Salazar-Bravo completed his undergraduate degree at the community university in La Paz, Bolivia, where he is from originally, according to the news release.
He completed his doctorate degree at the University of New Mexico, according to the news release. He joined the Tech faculty in 2003 and now teaches classes such as Evolution and Ecology and Environmental Problems.
In his new position, Salazar-Bravo will be promoting teaching, research and public service activities centered around arid and semiarid areas of the world, the people who live there and the various problems in those regions.
