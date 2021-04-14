The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being put on pause after several people developed blood clots due to the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is the only vaccine that requires one shot to obtain the full effect of the vaccine.
Katherine Wells, director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock discussed what will happen at the vaccine clinics in Lubbock now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on halt.
“We stopped offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the vaccine clinic,” Wells said. “Anybody that had a scheduled appointment was offered a Moderna vaccine instead. It also cut back our walk-ins, we’ve been advertising that we could accept as many walk-ins as possible, but we can’t do that this week.”
Wells said no one in Lubbock has experienced a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccines are being held in storage right now; however, they will not be distributed until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say it is safe to do so, Wells said.
“We did a lot of outreach to providers in case anybody presents at the doctor’s office, the doctor will know the treatment that’s needed,” Wells said.
Wells said side effects to look for include shortness of breath, numbness and an upset stomach. These symptoms will not occur immediately after the vaccination but will show up six to 14 days after the vaccination.
Dr. Ron Cook, a Public Health Authority, described what a blood clot is and why they are dangerous.
“A blood clot is where all of our platelets and other things in our blood stream come together to form a mass, so we don’t bleed out,” Cook said. “The reason we don’t bleed out when we cut our finger is because blood clots develop in the tiny capillaries, so we don’t bleed anymore. In this particular case, it appears the immune system creating antibodies because of the vaccine go a bit awry and then you develop blood clots in places you aren’t supposed to have blood clots. In most of those places they were talking about the blood clot occurred in the cerebral venous sinuses, which are the blood vessels that drain blood from the brain.”
Cook said these blood clots are dangerous because it can cause increased pressure in the brain and it can cause stroke-like symptoms, which can be concerning.
The cases where people developed blood clots in their brain occurred in six people out of the 7 million doses, Cook said.
“That is less than .8 percent per million doses,” Cook said. “That is really rare; however it is good to pause and make sure it is safe. That is what the FDA and the CDC are looking at. This should not give people a scare, but it should give people confidence that we are monitoring all of these vaccines that are under emergency use authorization.”
The FDA will investigate these cases where a blood clot was formed after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release from the FDA on April 13. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will remain on pause until the investigation of these cases are complete.
As of right now, these cases seem to be extremely rare, but it is important that Johnson & Johnson holds its vaccine as COVID-19 vaccination safety is a number one priority, according to the news release.
Remote interactive evaluations have informed the FDA’s decision-making to make certain the quality of a drug and to determine the scope of future inspections, according to the news release.
