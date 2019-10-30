Dr. John Dascanio, former executive associate dean of Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine, has been hired as senior associate dean of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.
Dascanio, according to a Tech news release, will oversee curriculum, student support services and faculty development. He currently serves as the vice president of the American College of Theriogenologists.
Dascanio, who earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1988, was named the Theriogenologist of the year by ACT in 2018, according to the news release. He also helped the Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine become an accredited institution and managed academic affairs and student services as executive associate dean.
“I am excited to work with a great team here at Texas Tech University and the people of Amarillo to bring affordable and accessible veterinary education to the Panhandle and beyond,” Dascanio said, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.