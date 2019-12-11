The Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park will now gain a new staff member with experience in different areas of entrepreneurship.
Jean Evans, owner and principal of Evans and Associates, was selected as the new associate managing director Wednesday, according to a Tech news release. Evans and Associates is a consulting company that provides information and strategies to businesses to help them grow.
Evans, who has experience in the early stages of startups, public accounting and private industry, will oversee operations for the Innovation Hub and the Accelerator program, according to the news release. She also will develop programs for start-up teams and an entrepreneurial culture at Tech.
Before moving to Lubbock, Evans, a previous resident of Boca Raton, Florida, was a mentor with Florida Atlantic University's Technology Business Incubator and Accelerator and was an investor and mentor for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, according to the news release. In Lubbock, she is a mentor for the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program and an ambassador for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
“I am honored to join Texas Tech University and do what I truly have a passion for,” Evans said, according to the news release. “I look forward to supporting startups and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in West Texas, along with having a positive impact on the overall community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.