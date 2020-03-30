President Lawrence Schovanec named Jamie Hansard the Vice President for Enrollment Management in an email from the Office of the President on Monday.
Hansard has been serving as Interim Sr. Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management prior to this announcement, and she brings 23 years of experience in higher education enrollment management to her new position, according to the email.
As Vice President for Enrollment Management, Hansard will lead a team including undergraduate admissions, financial aid, scholarships, information technology and the registrar. This team is in large part responsible for the 10 years of record growth in undergraduate student enrollment, according to the email. Hansard will also retain her various leadership roles in professional organizations.
Hansard first joined Tech in 2007 as Assistant Director in University Advising before being named Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions in 2008 and Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions in 2016.
