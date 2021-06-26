The City of Lubbock confirmed on Wednesday, June 23, that IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon event will be hosted on Sunday, June 27 after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a news release on from the city.
The event will include a 1.2 mile swim at Canyon Lake Number 6, a 56 mile bike ride around Lubbock and a 13.1 mile run that will conclude on the Texas Tech campus.
There are more than 1,500 athletes registered, according to the release, for the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock who are also competing for 229 for various events in the IRONMAN World Championship. 200 qualifying sports for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, 2 Handcycle slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, 2 Handcycle slots for IRONMAN World Championship and 25 qualifying spots for Women for Tri.
Road and lane closures for the event are expected to take place at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, according to a news release from the city. The following roads and lanes are affected by the event:
- Canyon Lake Drive will be closed at MLK to the thru traffic until June 27; however all of of Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6 will be closed on June 27.
- Cemetery back gate will be closed all day on June 27
- Mackenzie Dog Park will be closed in the morning of June 27 and will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
- Marsha Sharp freeway westbound on ramp at Ave. L
- Marsha Sharp freeway westbound on ramp at Vernon Ave.
- Marsha Sharp freeway westbound University exit
- Marsha Sharp freeway westbound access road between Buddy Holly to Ave. L
- Marsha Sharp freeway westbound access road turn around to eastbound access road at University Ave.
According to the release, an interactive map at mylubbock.us/IRONMAN2021 will reflect road and lane closures and openings and the completion percentage of the course.
