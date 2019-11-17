Students at Texas Tech face various challenges throughout their college careers and may not know how to handle interpersonal conflict on campus.
While Tech has no formalized mediation program, Dean of Students Matthew Gregory said some faculty and staff are prepared to help students in need.
“Several of our staff have been trained on mediation, basic mediation,” he said. “I actually did the training over the summer for several Student Affairs staff members on how to do some basic mediation or conflict resolution.”
Resources also exist for students who are struggling with their roommates, as Gregory said staff members of University Student Housing are equipped to deal with such adversity.
“I know our Housing and Residence Life staff, that a lot of them have been trained on doing some basic mediations and conflict resolution for roommates and students who might not be getting along in the residential context,” he said.
Conflicts between students begin for a plethora of reasons, but Gregory said most are the result of two people failing to fully understand one another. He said students rooming together for the first time typically face conflict, and those who start rooming as close friends may not understand why their high school friendship does not always translate to the residence halls.
“It’s not because they were good friends, it’s just because they didn’t know each other that well to understand that they each come with differences, different preferences, different ways of viewing things, different ways of thinking,” Gregory said. “Then, when you put those two individuals in the same room together, all of those type of subtle differences start to come out.”
Getting at the heart of the conflict is crucial for resolving and avoiding similar problems in the future because Gregory said problems are likely to persist when people have different methodologies.
“It might be, ‘Who takes out the trash?’ is what’s causing the conflict,” he said. “But in actuality, not understanding each other and our background and where we come from and how we approach conflict and how in my family we handled things — maybe we yelled it out and that’s how we handled conflict in my family; maybe we avoided it and just didn’t talk about it and went the other direction. That’s helpful information for a roommate to know to be able to try to work through problems they may have.”
Conflicted students may visit the Office of the Dean of Students in the Student Union Building, Room 201AA, where Gregory said he will occasionally provide counsel.
“We will, from time to time, have students approach us within the Office of the Dean of Students to seek advice, usually in a coaching way,” he said. “We’ll even sit down and kind of talk through the scenarios with the students and even role play if that helps to be able to give them some confidence in being able to go back and try to address the conflict that they may be experiencing, whether it’s on campus or off-campus apartment situation.”
Misunderstandings may also lead to conflict, Gregory said. One can try to avoid this issue through research and an open mind.
“Being able to learn more about each other and understand that someone’s intent might not be to harm, that someone’s intent might just be to convey what that person knows and what that person has come to understand, but also a desire to learn more of what the other person also brings to the table,” Gregory said, “I think that is one of the most basic things that we can do in conflict resolution to be able to help ourselves work through conflicts.”
Some conflicts are harder to resolve than others. When in doubt, Gregory said he lets the other person speak.
“Taking the time to hear them out and listen to them, nine times out of 10 helps them and makes them feel heard and makes them feel valued to the point where I might not have solved whatever the problem was for them,” he said. “But just me taking the time and energy to listen to them and fully hear them out and hear their perspective opens up the door for dialogue and for me to have the opportunity to share some information that might help them or to thank them for their willingness to share.”
Open communication may be especially important in terms of technology, Gregory said. This is a tool he said he has witnessed students use to air grievances.
“Oftentimes, we have not seen that go well in terms of actually resolving the conflict,” he said. “If anything, it brings the conflict more to light but doesn’t really do much to help resolve the conflict and bring the parties to the table for the ability to work through whatever that might be.”
Macauley Webb, a junior biochemistry major from Amarillo, said he tries to deal with conflict by trying to avoid controversial topics. When conflict does arise during a conversation, he said he works to avoid negative outcomes.
“I try to neutralize their anger as much as possible by just being reasonable, I guess,” Webb said. “Just be as mature as possible.”
Justin Hart, associate professor in the Department of History, studies foreign relations and works with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to send students to and from countries around the world for educational purposes. He said trying to view the world through another person’s perspective is one way to avoid conflict.
“The idea behind the Fulbright Program is that the better you get to know people the more likely you are to find common interests and break down tensions and alleviate stereotypes and work towards greater understandings between people,” he said.
If one cannot put themselves in another’s shoes, Hart said it is important to simply be aware of said inability.
“Trying to put yourself in, while recognizing that you can’t inhabit someone else’s life, you can’t imagine, if you come from a wealthy, predominantly white suburb in a city, you probably can’t imagine what it’s like to be Latino from a border town whose parents are migrant workers or something. You can’t,” Hart said. “But you have to understand that you’re probably going to see the world differently than that person.”
