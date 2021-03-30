The Office of International Affairs released an announcement the morning of March 30, that they will continue to remain committed to resuming study abroad offerings beginning summer 2021.
They will continue to assess all risk factors for the study abroad programs and international travel. These factors include, travel restrictions, visa issuance and said that they will not hesitate to cancel programs if circumstances worsen for the safety of faculty and students, according to the release.
In the release, they asked that all student and university travelers to remain vigilant and flexible with travel plans. More information about international travel and COVID protocols can be found on the Office of International Affairs COVID website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.