As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the Texas Tech International Affairs Department and Study Abroad Department reflected on the events of the past year.
Richard Porter, director of International Affairs at Tech, said some international students had the financial ability to return to their home countries and are taking classes online through Tech. Others were unable to return home because of struggling economies where they are from and have been in Lubbock since the pandemic began.
Due to this struggle, Porter said there has been an increase in international coming forward with financial need. Additionally, these students come to Tech for in-person classes and having to participate virtually has been hard an enrollment numbers have decreased because of this, though Porter said he is hopeful this will change with vaccines becoming more available.
There is hope that herd immunity will be reached before August and that face-to-face classes will resume in the fall, Porter said, which is encouraging to international students.
The Department of International Affairs has faced challenges as well, Porter said there has been constant uncertainty, change and fluidity due to pandemic guidelines and election results.
“There was an expectation that if Trump were elected it would be more and more strict,” Porter said.
However, it will not necessarily be easier now that President Joe Biden sits in the oval office, because this administration is very COVID-19 conscious, Porter said. Additionally, United States Embassies are not opening, making it almost impossible for students to receive international visas.
For the embassies that are open, they may not be allowing face-to-face interviews, which are required to get a visa, Porter said.
“Right now, it doesn’t seem to be moving as quickly as we had hoped in a positive direction just because of the continued concern related to the spreading of the virus,” Porter said.
The Department of Study Abroad Programs has also face challenges during this pandemic for similar reasons as the Department of International Affairs.
Whitney Longnecker, director of the Department of Study Abroad, said they began planning for the pandemic in January because there were some Tech students planning to study abroad in China last spring.
Many students who were studying abroad were impacted when the pandemic started ravaging Europe, specifically Italy, which kickstarted evacuation processes of students studying abroad in Europe, Longnecker said.
“In the end, as we continued to see countries impacted, and eventually see the virus impact us all right here in our backyard, we did evacuate over 100 students from study abroad programs last spring,” Longnecker said.
Then, study abroad programs were cancelled for both summer sessions of 2020, fall of 2020 and spring of 2021, which Longnecker said were difficult yet necessary decisions.
In light of these decisions, the Study Abroad Department ha begun virtual study abroad experiences, which gives students to receive and international experience by adding global components to their classes, Longnecker said.
The first virtual opportunity began this semester in collaboration with the Tech campus in Seville, Spain, with a Spanish language program, Longnecker said.
“Although it certainly looks very different than a travel-based program it still incorporates many of the same components that a student would experience of they were physically in Spain, but we’re doing so using things like Zoom,” Longnecker said.
The Study Abroad Office is moving forward with Summer 2021 study abroad programs while continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation worldwide, applications for those programs have closed.
“We’re very encouraged by the rollout of the vaccines,” Longnecker said,” so, we are pushing forward with our summer programs.”
