One year ago on July 1, the School of Theatre and Dance and the administration at Texas Tech received a call-to-action letter from students and alumni of the school.
The letter stated that the School of Theatre and Dance is lacking in diversity in faculty and staff as well as selection productions which have resulted in displays of tokenism and racist depictions of black, indigenous and other people of color on stage. The letter further asked for reparations and ongoing accountability, changes in institutional structure, leadership, and recruitment and focused education and programming.
The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts contains the School of Art, the School of Music and the School of Theatre and Dance within the college. Genevieve DeCesaro, appointed on Sept. 1, serves as the interim dean of the college and said the college, on the whole, has taken steps to rectify the situation.
“So after we received the call to action, I think the first thing we did was take a hard look at where we really failed,” DeCesaro said. “The call to action came in the middle of a fairly substantial leadership transition in the college and also in one of our units and it was during the summer of COVID-19.”
DeCesaro said things were not happening as fast as they should have; however, each school within the college created its own diversity, equity and inclusion committees composed of students, faculty and staff. The college as a whole also created a committee to address issues.
The college committee identified several projects dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion to help support, DeCesaro said. Some of the projects included financially supporting the Humanities Center at Tech with an anti-racism project as well as supporting efforts from the Office of International Affairs.
“So they are really examining things like a land acknowledgment that’s not performative,” she said. “They’re looking at how to better promote and make visible programs related to DEI work across the schools so that, for example, students in the School of Theatre and Dance know when something is happening in the school of music that relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The college also is working on translating material’s on the college website into Spanish, DeCesaro said, to help current and prospective students and parents access the information in their preferred language.
The college also haset up micro-grants to help fund projects for art, music and theater that respond to student’s experiences on campus. DeCesaro said there were seven projects submitted last year, with five of them being funded totaling about $10,000. She said the college continue this effor next year.
“Ideally, the participants would be from multiple units within our college. And the idea is how are our students actually experiencing discrimination and what can our arts do in response to that,” she said.
The letter asked for an apology from the School of Theatre and Dance and was directed at the previous dean of the college; however, DeCesaro said she took it upon herself to acknowledge the missteps the college made and she is given the time to grow from those mistakes.
“I sit in a position of privilege as a white woman and the things that I respond to I do from that position of privilege and so it’s necessary for me to say, in a fairly consistent way, I’m going to get things wrong,” she said. “And I hope that you (the members of the college) all will help pick me up from that fall and we’ll keep walking together.”
The letter further asked for mandatory multicultural training within the school; however, DeCesaro said it would be hard to make training such as that mandatory. Faculty members do have access to the Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center for further professional development programs, she said.
The college also is helping promote diversity within its faculty and staff when it comes to hiring, DeCesaro said. COVID-19 also played into the efforts of the college positively in that the college was able to bring lecturers from various backgrounds to teach or talk to students in a virtual medium.
“As a College of Visual Performing Arts. I think we are uniquely positioned to lead on this campus and in this community conversations about eliminating racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination from who we are and what we do,” DeCesaro said. “If we can’t lead the way in those conversations, we’re leaving a gap. We’re failing ourselves, we’re failing our students, we’re failing our communities.”
